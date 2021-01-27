General News of Wednesday, 27 January 2021

616 new cases of coronavirus recorded - GHS

Ghana has recorded 616 new cases of coronavirus bringing total caseload as of January 27 to 62,751. Active cases have now hit 3,813.



The current stats represents a consistent rise in cases over the last week.



Greater Accra Region with 36,205 accounts for over 50% of all cases. Ashanti, Western, Eastern and Central regions are the other regions with over 2,000 total cases.



Ashanti Region has 11,827 cases, Western Region with 3,380 while Eastern and Central Regions have 2,735 and 2,228 respectively.



A breakdown of coronavirus statistics according to the Disease Surveillance Department of the Ghana Health Service, GHS, are as follows:



Caseload = 62,751



Active cases = 3,813



New cases =616



Recoveries = 58,561



Deaths = 377



Ghana recently recorded infection in all regions of the country. The GHS further confirmed that three children had been infected since the reopening of schools.



Minister of Information Designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, hinted that with a steady increase of new cases, the government was going to consider tighter restrictions including a possible lockdown to curb the spread.







Cumulative Cases per Region – Descending order



Greater Accra Region - 36,205



Ashanti Region - 11,827



Western Region - 3,380



Eastern Region - 2,735



Central Region - 2,228



Volta Region - 886



Bono East Region - 802



Western North Region - 695



Bono Region - 654



Northern Region - 635



Upper East Region - 577



Ahafo Region - 539



Oti Region - 246



Upper West Region - 171



Savannah Region - 63



North East Region - 25