Source: GNA

6024 persons to participate in Special Voting in Tema, environs

The voting starts at 07:00 hours and ends at 17:00 hours

Security officials, media, and other persons in and around Tema who would be on special duties during the December 7 elections are expected to participate in the special voting exercise at designated polling centres on December 1.



A total of 6103 voters on the special voting list would cast their ballot on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 in nine constituencies in and around Tema for their preferred candidates.



The break down is as follows: 179 for Sege, 97 for Ada, 774 for Shai-Osudoku, 671 for Tema Central, 877 and 957 for Tema West, Ningo-Prampram respectively.



While Tema East has the highest of special voters numbering 1,263, Ashaiman and Kpone-Katamanso will have 523 and 762 voters respectively on Tuesday.



The designated polling centres for the special voting are: Tema Community One police station for Tema East, Community Two Police Station for Tema West, and Community Eight Police station for Tema Central.



The others are: District Police Station for Ashaiman special voters, ICCES, Matetse Dodowa for Shai-Osudoku, Sege Police Station for Sege Constituency, Prampram Methodist Primary School for Ningo-Prampram, and Michel Camp for Kpone-Katamanso.



The voting starts at 07:00 hours and ends at 17:00 hours. The ballot will be counted on December 7.



In all, 33 candidates are vying to represent their constituents in the nine constituencies.





