Crime & Punishment of Monday, 8 February 2021

Source: Atinka Online

60-yr-old man arrested for sodomizing teenager with GH¢5

The suspect, Job Kwansah Mbia

A 60-year-old man, Job Kwansah Mbia, is currently in the custody of the Kasoa DOVSU for allegedly having anal intercourse with a 14-year -old girl.



Speaking with Atinka News’ Jackson Gaisie, the victim who lives with her parents in the same neighbourhood with the suspect, revealed that he has had anal sex with her on countless occasions.



According to her, the act happens anytime she enters the suspect’s room to watch television.



She added that after every act, the suspect gives her GHS5.



“Anytime I go to his room to watch TV he has anal sex with him. It happens twice everyday. He gives me GHS5 after every act… I have difficulty passing stools after and even if I try, its very painful “, the 14-year old told Atinka News’ Jackson Gaisie.