Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 22 October 2020

Source: 3 News

60 arrested Western Togolanders ‘freed’

File photo

The 60 persons who were arrested in connection with the secessionism in the Volta region and were arraigned have been discharged.



They were discharged by an Accra Circuit Court on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.



No reasons were assigned, according to reports.



The group alleged to be separatists, championing a secession agenda blocked entry points into to Volta Region, causing more than five hours of gridlock along the Adomi -Juapong – Akosombo stretch, on Friday, September 25.



The group is fighting for the independence of ‘Western Togoland’, a part of Ghana which includes the Volta region.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.