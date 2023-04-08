6-year-old girl dies after slipping into an open gutter at South Suntreso

Regional News of Saturday, 8 April 2023

Source: otecfmghana.com

A six-year-old girl has died after she reportedly fell into a gutter at South Suntreso in the Kumasi metropolis of the Ashanti Region.



The deceased, Angel Adana, according to residents died on the evening of Thursday, April 6, 2023.



Some residents in an interview with OTEC News' Jacob Agyenim Boateng said they could not point to what exactly caused the girl to fall into the gutter.



They added that they however suspect the deceased was playing around the gutter and subsequently fell into it.



The Assembly Member of the area, Kwame Asafo Agyei, who confirmed the incident during a visit to the deceased’s family, said police in the area was notified immediately about the incident.



"I received a distress call about the unfortunate incident from a resident in the area and upon getting to the scene, I saw the lifeless body of the girl," he said.



"Police after receiving an official complaint from the residents reported to the scene and conveyed the body to morgue for investigation," Mr Agyei stated.