6-year-old boy with middle and ring finger attached needs ¢4,000 for surgery

play videoMicheal Akwasi Agyare's middle fingers are attached

A 6-year old, Micheal Akwasi Agyare needs an amount of 4,000gh for a finger separation surgery.



Micheal’s mother, Stella Dankwah in a chat with SVTV Africa indicated that though Micheal was born with both fingers attached, he constantly asks for it to be cut.



”Sometimes he comes to tell me to cut it for him. I'm scared he might do it himself one day, that's why I'm knocking on SVTV Africa Foundation’s door for help, ” she said.



Stella added that Micheal feels that stigma hence the pressure to cut it.



”His friends mostly ask him what it is or what happened to him. When that happens he runs home to me and complains about it,” she told DJ Nyaami.



Let's all help Micheal, to avoid complications. If you would love to support little Micheal, kindly contact SVTV Africa Foundation.



