General News of Monday, 25 January 2021

Source: otecfmghana.com

6 mortuary workers die of coronavirus

Workers are afraid to go to work following the death of their colleagues

Six mortuary workers are believed to have died from COVID-19 in the spate of one month across the country, causing fear among the workers.



The death occurred between December 2020 and January 20, 2021, according to the General Secretary for Mortuary Workers Association of Ghana (MOWAG), Richard Kofi Jordan.



In an interview with Akosua Agyeiwaa Kodie on Otec FM’s afternoon social programme, “Asem Beba Dabi’, on Friday, Kofi Jordan attributed the death to the unavailability of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs).



Kofi Jordan revealed that the workers are now afraid to go to work for fear of contracting the deadly virus that is fast spreading and killing people in the country.



“Six people have mysteriously died within one month which I suspect to have caused by the coronavirus because we don’t have any protective gears in our lines of duties. The situation is scaring most workers from going to work”, he said.



“The Health authorities don’t think about the welfare of us because we have complained far too long about the unavailability of PPEs, but they haven’t solved our problem”, he added.



He warned that “very soon we will lay down our tools for the Health authorities to handle the dead bodies, and this time, no amount of words can convince us to come back. We are also human beings”.



