6 million voters want me as their Prez because I can lead them towards prosperity - Alan

Politics of Friday, 21 July 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A Presidential Candidate hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, says the majority of Ghanaian voters are yearning for him to be elected as President.



He stated that Ghanaians want him to lead the country to prosperity.



The former trade and industry minister stated that voters have recognised his ability and formula for developing and strengthening the country’s economy.



As a result, he has urged delegates to cast large votes for him in the presidential primary.



He mentioned this while speaking to delegates in Sogakofe on the first day of his cluster visit to the Volta Region.



He demonstrated his skills as commerce Minister by boosting commerce and the industrialization agenda in Ghana.



According to him, 6 million Ghanaian people who would assist the NPP achieve power want him to be President, but it is up to NPP delegates to put him on the correct track.



“They [voters] want you to choose an NPP leader who will be President in 2024.”



So they require someone who can market to the entire Ghanaian market.



“Out of the 10 people, the first thing that the six million people are asking you to do is to drop all of them. Who do you think is likely to become flag bearer, and then he will become President of Ghana?”, he quizzed the delegates, who responded with one common voice, “Alan!”.