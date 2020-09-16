General News of Wednesday, 16 September 2020

6 killed in Accra-Cape Coast highway accident

Six (6) persons have been confirmed dead in an accident that occurred on the Cape Coast-Accra highway on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.



The gory accident involved a Toyota Hiace commercial vehicle with the registration number GR 5059-20 and a Ford Transit bus with GS 6031-20 as its registration number.



According to a Daily Graphic report, three passengers died on the spot while the other three were declared dead at the St Luke Catholic Hospital at Apam.



The Apam District Police Commander, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Moses Osakonor narrating the incident to Daily Graphic blamed the driver of the Ford Transit for wrongful overtaking at the Gomoa Adam junction road.



The unlawful act, he stressed, caused the head-on collision on the highway.



He noted that the Police Service, together with some Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) personnel rushed to the scene to rescue the trapped passengers for them to seek medical care.



The two drivers, together with sixteen passengers sustained injuries and are also receiving treatment at the St Luke Catholic Hospital.



Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the same medical centre for autopsy.

