6 SHS students rape 15-year-old first-year student: Victim’s mother appeals for justice

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 14 February 2024

Source: GNA

The mother of a 15-year-old Form One student of Bechem Presbyterian Senior High School (PRESEC) who was allegedly gang-raped by six final-year students of the school have appealed to the Police to be expeditious in their investigations for justice to prevail.



The Police at Bechem in the Tano South Municipality of Ahafo Region have arrested and placed three of the suspects in custody and launched a manhunt for the other three who are currently on the run.



The arrested suspects are Agyem Frimpong, Emmanuel Ankama and one Osman.



Another accomplice, Kyeremaa Hamida, a female final-year student who aided the suspects to commit the crime is also in Police custody, assisting investigations.



The sad incident happened on Saturday, February 10 around 21:30 hours, when accomplice Hamida allegedly lured the unsuspecting victim (name withheld) to a dilapidated structure, near the girl’s dormitory where the suspects gang-raped her, Ghana News Agency (GNA) learnt.



A reliable source at the Bechem Police Station confirmed the story and added the suspects were yet to be arraigned before court.



Speaking in an interview with the GNA, Victoria Otu, the victim’s mother, said the condition of her daughter had worsened and appealed for justice to prevail.



“The school authority rang to inform me about the incident and what we need now is to seek justice for our child,” she stated.



A medical report from the Duayaw-Nkwanta St. John of God Catholic Hospital sighted by the GNA confirmed the victim had been raped.



Narrating her ordeal, the victim told the GNA she was lying on her bed when the suspect Hamida approached and asked her to “see her outside.”



“When we got outside, she told me to follow her to the drying-line area and upon reaching the place she handed me over to the six boys who were standing behind the structure and all of them forcibly had sex with me,” she stated.