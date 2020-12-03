General News of Thursday, 3 December 2020

6,073 Junior Police Officers Promoted by IGP

James Oppong Boanuh, IGP

The Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong Boanuh has promoted six thousand and seventy-three (6,073) Junior Police Officers of various ranks, in accordance with provisions of the Police Service Regulation 2012 (C.I.76).



These are 657 Inspectors promoted as Chief Inspectors; 1,217 Sergeants promoted as Inspectors; 1,731 Corporals promoted as Sergeants and 2,464 Lance Corporals promoted as Corporals.



The promotions take effect from 1st December 2020.



Four other officers of the junior rank whose promotions were withheld due to cases pending against them have also been restored to the ranks they are entitled to, making up the total of officers promoted.



The IGP speaking in an interview on Accra-based Peace FM in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the IGP said the promotions are not to influence the votes of the Police towards a certain direction.



He said it’s a ritual for Junior Police Officers to be promoted in the Police every four years and therefore rumours suggesting that the promotions were politically influenced are not true.

