6,000km of roads in 4 years is impossible in Ghana - Road contractors

General News of Wednesday, 26 May 2021

Source: 3news.com

Government’s promise to construct 6,000 km of roads in addition to 120 footbridges and interchanges within a period of four years has been taken with a pinch of salt.



The Road Contractors Association of Ghana is laughing this promise off because according to them it is going to be challenging to do this.



The Association believes government has not settled its debt arrears to contractors, neither has it completed the already existing and unfinished construction works. it is therefore surprising that government will move with alacrity to complete new projects in four years.



Stephen Attatsi, the Vice Chairman of the Road Contractors Association- Ghana stated on the 3FM’s Sunrise Morning Show, “one year is almost gone are you saying with the three years left they can do something? You see when you go to advance countries they can build that bridge within 24hrs especially Germany. But if you are talking about concrete issues it will take certain period to cure before you can pour another one”.



Meanwhile, in an earlier interview with the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah on 3FM’s First Take, the Minister said there is the need to have a whole new conversation about Ghana’s road funding programmes.