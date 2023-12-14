59-year-old man chasing 'noisy' bird killed by collapsed building at Kasoa

General News of Thursday, 14 December 2023

Tragedy struck in Kasoa Opeikuma in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central region as a 59-year-old man, Peter Owusu, lost his life when an uncompleted building collapsed on him.



The incident occurred while he was in pursuit of a bird that frequently visited the site.



According to a report by adomonline.com, the bird would often make noise on the uncompleted building between 11:00 pm and 4:00 am. Frustrated by the daily disturbance, Mr. Owusu decided to take action to chase the bird away.



In an account provided by the Kasoa Branch Pastor of Deeper Life Church, Isaac Opoku Mensah, the deceased's widow revealed that her late husband initially threw a stone at the bird, causing it to temporarily fly away.



However, the bird returned after about ten minutes.



In an attempt to rid the area of the bothersome bird, the deceased climbed the uncompleted building. Unfortunately, the structure unexpectedly collapsed, leading to his tragic demise.



The man was quickly rushed to the Kasoa Mother and Child Hospital, but upon arrival, he was pronounced dead.



