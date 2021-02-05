Crime & Punishment of Friday, 5 February 2021

Source: Ghanaian Times

59 okada riders arrested at Adenta

Impounded motorbikes

Fifty-nine riders of motorcycle, popularly known as Okada, have been arrested in a swoop by the police on Tuesday dawn at Adenta, in Accra.



The exercise, which sought to clamp down on criminal activities, was conducted at Adenta Housing Down, Survival School Junction area, Frafraha, Ayi Mensah and Adenta Aviation areas.



The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) EffiaTenge, disclosed these to the Ghanaian Times, in Accra, yesterday.



She said on January 3, 2021, at about 5:00 am, the Adenta Divisional Police command, led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Joseph Owusu-Bempah, Adenta, embarked on an exercise to clamp down on activities of riders of motorcycles.



DSP Tenge said 50 personnel from the Adenta division and the Accra Regional Headquarters were mobilised for the operation.



“The swoop was to clamp down on activities of criminals who use motorcycles to snatch bags from unsuspecting residents and visit mayhem on them at the least resistance,” she added.



DSP Tenge said 59 motorcycles were impounded during the operation, adding that the police were screening the suspects and those who would be linked to any crime would be taken to court.



The PRO called on the public to provide reliable information to the police to clamp down on criminal activities, adding that combating crime was a shared responsibility.



