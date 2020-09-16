Regional News of Wednesday, 16 September 2020

Source: Class FM

584 girls trained in ICT

Minister for Communication, Ursula Owusu Ekuful

Some 584 girls drawn from the various basic and Junior High Schools in the eight districts within the Oti region have benefited from Information Technology and Communication (ICT) training organised by the Ministry of Communication under National Girls in I.C.T



The two-week training took place at Nkwanta South, Nkwanta North, Kedjebi/Jasikan, Biakoye, Krachi East, Krachi Ntsumuru and Krachi West districts where the participants received training in Coding, Hypertext Markup Language (HTML), Continuous Integration (CI) and Basic Computer Literacy.



Out of the 584 trained girls, 60 were awarded a certificate of participation and Hewlett-Packard laptop while the top 10 received MTN TurboNets with a year subscription. Three also received cheques and plaques.



Speaking at the award ceremony held to climax this year’s celebration which is the 10th edition, the Minister for Communication, Ursula Owusu Ekuful said the sustainable development goals (SDGs) agenda cannot be achieved if girls and women are left out.



This, according to her, necessitated the need to train the girls, most of whom are between the ages of 11 to 16.





