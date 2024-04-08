58% of voters in the Ashanti Region say Ghana is heading in the wrong direction – Poll

Politics of Monday, 8 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The latest poll by research agency, Global Info Analytics, has indicated that majority of voters in the ‘World Bank’ of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the Ashanti Region, believe that Ghana is heading in the wrong direction.



According to the poll, 58 percent of voters in the NPP stronghold believe that Ghana is currently heading in the wrong direction with 37 percent saying the country is heading in the right direction and the remaining saying they have no opinion.



In the Eastern Region, another stronghold of the ruling NPP, 59 percent of voters say the country is heading in the wrong direction.



About 25 percent of voters in the region, which is also the home region of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, say the country is heading in the right direction.



At the national level, the poll found that 65 percent of Ghanaian voters believe the economy is currently heading in the wrong direction with 25 percent saying the country is heading in the right direction.



The Central Region and the Upper East Region had the lowest percentage of voters saying Ghana was currently heading in the wrong direction with 49 percent and 53 percent respectively.



The disapproval ratings of the government were huge in the remaining regions with between 60 and 80 percent of voters saying the country is heading in the wrong direction.



Below is the regional breakdown of voters' views on the direction the country is heading as provided by the Global Info Analytics:























BAI/ ADG



Watch the latest episode of People & Places below











Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.