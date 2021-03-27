57-year-old man found dead in a stream that supplies water to the community

Regional News of Saturday, 27 March 2021

57-year-old Charles Kwame Nti who went missing days ago has been found dead in a stream that supplies water to all the towns in Asunafo North Municipality of the Ahafo Region.



The deceased was taken out after he was found floating in his trouser and red and black striped shirt at Mim Water Works Friday afternoon.



According to the deceased’s friend, Mr. Nti had a history of mental illness so his disappearance became a worry to them.



Mim Police Command, Chief Inspector Agyeman Berko upon reaching the scene said it is unclear what caused the death of Mr Nti.



He stated that he couldn’t tell at the moment whether it was accidental, suicide or homicide.



The deceased’s body has been deposited at the Goaso Municipal hospital for autopsy and preservation.



The deceased was a divorcee but left behind six children.