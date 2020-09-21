General News of Monday, 21 September 2020

Source: Class FM

57-year-old JHS leaver who walked 3 miles to school every day celebrated

57-year-old JHS graduate, Elizabeth Yamoah

The determination by a 57-year-old 'mother of four' Elizabeth Yamoah, to get some basic education, drove her to walk three miles to school every day.



Apart from the long trek, it was confirmed to CTV by Mrs Yamoah's headteacher on Monday, 21 September 2020, that the 57-year-old also suffered lots of abuse and scorn during her three-year journey at school.



Being the oldest JHS graduate in Ghana, Elizabeth was among hundreds of thousands of pupils who recently sat the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).



According to Mrs Yamoah, she nearly gave up at a point because she could no longer handle trolls from some women in her village.



“They kept scorning and asking me what I was going to school for at my age. It nearly got to me at a point and I almost gave up. In fact, I stopped schooling for a while because of the scorn but the headteacher intervened and I resumed," she said.





