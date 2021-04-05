56 brilliant but needy students benefit from Vincent Assafuah Scholarship Scheme (VASS)

Regional News of Monday, 5 April 2021

Source: Offei-Akoto Ayeh, Contributor

As part of efforts at ensuring that the youth in his Constituency have access to education, the Member of Parliament for Tafo Pankrono in the Ashanti Region Ekow Vincent Assafuah has instituted a scholarship scheme to support Tertiary students.



The scheme christened Vincent Assafuah scholarship scheme (VASS) will take care of the tuition for the various students until they are done with their four years degree courses in the various Universities they are admitted to.



The first batch of students to benefit from the scheme numbering 56 received their cheques over the weekend with an assurance of their tuition been paid in full every academic year for his four years mandate.



Speaking at a short ceremony to present the cheques, the Member of Parliament for the area, Ekow Vincent Assafuah reminisced how education has changed his life as a young man from the Tafo Constituency.



He noted that but for education, he would not have achieved the level of greatness he has achieved in his life and therefore underscored the need for the youth to take their education seriously.



The Member of Parliament who was the former Public Relations Officer for the Education Ministry noted that for the country to alleviate poverty, it’s imperative that access to education is made possible to all regardless of their social standing and that is what he intends doing in his constituency



“As a son of a teacher and a former PRO of the Ministry of Education, I seek to make access to tertiary education one of the low hanging fruits of my first year in office. Access to education is non-negotiable for development and alleviation of poverty,” he said while presenting the cheques to some 56 Tertiary students in his constituency.



On their part, the students who benefited from the scheme promised to be committed to their books in order to ensure that the investments made in them do not go waste and also come back to be useful citizens to their community and the country.