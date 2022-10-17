552,276 candidates sit for BECE exams

General News of Monday, 17 October 2022

A number of 552,276 candidates will on Monday 17th begin the 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE).



The candidates include 276,988 males and 275,288 females.



The exams will end on Friday 21st of October 2022 and will be taken across 2,023 designated centres across the country.



In a statement issued and signed by the Head of the Public Relations Unit, GES, Cassandra Twum Ampofo advised candidates to play by the rules governing the conduct of the examinations and abide by them in order to ensure incident-free examinations.



“All Candidates and Stakeholders are assured that Management has worked very closely with the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to ensure the smooth conduct of the examinations throughout the country.





“We wish to remind all Candidates, Parents, Invigilators, and Supervisors to appreciate the fact that the basis of success in life is honesty and hard work and therefore urge all Candidates and Stakeholders to eschew all forms of examination malpractices before, during and after the exams and to indicate that all cases of reported examination malpractices will swiftly be investigated and dealt with decisively.



Meanwhile, the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has asked candidates not to indulge in examination malpractices.



In a press statement, GNAT indicated that this will save students from unforeseen embarrassment, trauma and anxiety.



“We are hopeful you will justify the investment and the trust reposed in you at this moment to make your nation, teachers, parents, yourself and all stakeholders proud.



“We encourage you all not to indulge in examination malpractice to save yourself from unforeseen embarrassments, trauma and anxiety.”



