55-year-old woman kills sister over a plot of land

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 6 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

One Agatha Tiwaa, a fifty-five-year-old woman is reported to have murdered her blood sister in what is suspected to be a land dispute at Muntukwa in the Berekum West District of the Bono Region.



According to Joynews, the deceased identified as Yaa Aworo is a younger sister of Madam Tiwaa, is yet to be picked up by the police.



In an eye-witness report, Hinneh Kwasi reportedly recounted that he was returning home from the farm when the suspect told him that she and her sister had just engaged in a fight.



The suspect, according to the eyewitness, also admitted in their conversation that her sister had gone into a coma after she hit her with an object during the fight.



Kwasi Hinneh who reportedly rushed to the scene upon receiving the information discovered that the victim had died and was not in a coma.



According to the eyewitness, the two sisters for some time have not been on good terms and have been engaging in a series of fights over a plot of land which is suspected to be the reason behind the unfortunate incident.



Meanwhile, Gifty Agyeiwaa, a granddaughter of the deceased is calling for the arrest and prosecution of the 55-year-old suspect over the death of her grandmother.