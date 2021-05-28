54-year-old preschool caregiver arrested for allegedly killing 11-month-old baby

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 28 May 2021

• Clara Ayani-Ampah is in police grips



• This comes after the management of the school released footages of the circumstances that led to the child’s death to the police



• The 11-month-old baby was pronounced dead at the North Legon Hospital



The Accra Regional Police Command has arrested a 54-year-old caregiver, Clara Ayani-Ampah who was captured in a viral video maltreating an 11-month-old baby.



This comes after the parents of the victim lodged a complaint to the police and the management of Happy Bloomers Creche also made available the video footages of circumstances leading to the child’s death to the police.



Speaking on the issue, the Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Effia Tenge said a docket on the case had been forwarded to the Attorney General’s Department for advice.



She noted that the deceased's father reported the case to the Agbogba Police after the management of the school called him to inform him that his daughter was sick and had been taken to the North Legon Hospital.



Upon their arrival, the deceased 11-month-old was pronounced dead.



Police investigators visited the hospital to examine the baby’s body and subsequently took it to the Police Hospital morgue for an autopsy to be conducted.



The report is yet to be made available to the family, DSP Effia Tenge has said.



