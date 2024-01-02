54-year-old man, two others walk from Takoradi to Accra in 3 days

General News of Tuesday, 2 January 2024

Three individuals from Ghana, consisting of a 54-year-old man called Henry Smith, have completed a journey, on foot, from Takoradi to Accra in three days, covering a total of 224 kilometres.



The other two are Lawrence Manful and the only woman whose name has been given as Millicent.



According to a report by TV3, the three persons decided to embark on the journey as a charity walk to help raise revenue to support an orphanage home at Dodowa, in order to ameliorate their plight.



The 54-year-old, Henry Smith, explained that he started walking on foot to cover long distances since 1996, hence, walking from Takoradi to Accra did not pose any challenge to him, despite his age.



Speaking in an interview with TV3 after the feat, Henry Smith stated that they did not embark on the journey for popularity but rather to raise funds to support the needy in society.



“We started in 1996, I have walked from Elubo to Shama and also from Elubo to Aflao before. When I am alone I usually don’t rest. I only took a rest at Winneba. We left on Thursday at 8pm. This is a charity walk aimed at generating revenue to help the orphanage at Dodowa. However, some think I am doing this for fame but it is more spiritual if you ask me," he explained.



Meanwhile, Lawrence Manful, the other man on the team, shed light on the experiences he had on the three-day journey, and how it has motivated him.



“It is by his grace. To be honest, it was not easy. I wanted to quit when we got to Mankesim because the sun was scorching but I went ahead. Because of this experience, if you tell me to walk from Ghana to Nigeria, I will be able to do it," he told TV3.



