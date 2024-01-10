53-year-old man to serve 24 years over sex with daughter

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 10 January 2024

Source: GNA

A 53-year-old gardener who sexually abused his daughter for three years at Teiman, near Madina, Accra, has been sentenced to 24-years imprisonment by an Adentan Circuit Court.



Adotey Kpakpo Moffart sexually abused his daughter when she was 12 years until she attained the age of 15.



Moffart pleaded guilty to a charge of incest.



The court heard that anytime the victim turned his sexual demands down, the convict would not give her money.



Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah, a relieving judge, convicted Moffart on his own plea.



The judge in sentencing Moffart said she deemed his conduct as “cruel and gruesome…the callousness of the accused‘s conduct, in that, the victim would need to surrender herself sexually to her biological father in order to be fed and taken care of her.”



The court ordered that the victim be given psychological medical care.



The case narrated by Chief Inspector A. Fosu is that the complainant is a social worker at Madina, Accra.



The prosecution said the accused person was a resident of Teiman, near Madina, Accra.



According to the prosecutor, the victim aged 15 years was the biological daughter of the accused, now a convict.



It said the victim had been residing with the convict together with her two brothers.



The prosecution told the court that about three years ago, Moffart started having sexual intercourse with the victim when she was 12 years old.



The court heard that whenever the victim told Moffart of her needs, “the accused also demands sex in exchange”.



According to the prosecution, anytime the victim refused to give in to the accused person’s sexual desires, she would be denied money for school.



It said the victim, who was traumatised by the accused’s actions, informed her teacher, who oversaw the girls’ club.



The victim’s school authorities informed the Madina Social Welfare and later Madina Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU).



A police medical form was issued, and the victim was sent to the hospital for examinations and the report was endorsed by a medical officer.



The posecution said Moffart was picked up by the Police later.