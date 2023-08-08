50-year-old woman shot by armed robbers at Abura Dunkwa

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 8 August 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A woman believed to be in her 50s has been gunned down by suspected armed robbers at her house at Abura Dunkwa in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese District of the Central Region.



Information gathered by Kasapa News, Yaw Boagyan revealed that, the victim, Adwoa Sarfoa was asleep on Sunday August 6, 2023, midnight when she heard gunshots at the back of her house.



She is said to have heard dogs barking and stones landing on her roofing and as curiosity pushed her to step out to find out what was happening, she was unfortunately shot through the window.



The victim’s shout for help attracted her neighbors who came to her aid and sent her to the Abura Dunkwa government hospital for treatment.



The case has been reported to the Abura Asebu Police Station for investigation.



No arrest has been made yet.