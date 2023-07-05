You are here: HomeNews2023 07 05Article 1798442

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 5 July 2023

Disclaimer

Source: kasapafmomline.com

50-year-old woman killed at Assin Dansame, heart, other body parts removed

« Prev

Next »

Comments (6)

Listen to Article

File photo File photo

A 50-year-old woman has been butchered at Assin Dansame in the Assin North District of the Central Region.

It is unclear who murdered the deceased known as Esi Dzodzo and removed some of her body parts; clitoris and heart.

Reports gathered by Kasapa News' Yaw Boagyan indicates that the deceased on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, went to a palm oil mill at dawn to work as she does always but while gathering palm nut, she was attacked and killed.

The single mother of two, had her head smashed with an object and was hacked several times leading to her instant death, after which the aforementioned body parts were removed.

The incident was reported to the Assin Praso Police who went to the crime scene and conveyed the body to the Assin Fosu St. Fracis Xavier Hospital Mortuary for autopsy.

Police have commenced investigation into the case and have vowed to arrest the perpetrators to face the law.

Sportsleading sports icon

Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey

Liverpool legend John Barnes compares Partey's transfer rumours to Cancelo's situation at Man City

Businessleading business icon

Founder of defunct Capital Bank, William Ato Essien

Capital Bank case: Court orders Ato Essien to pay outstanding GH¢12 million by July 27

Entertainmentleading entertainment icon

Marriage counsellor, George Lutterodt

Yvonne Nelson is not bitter; she is fooling – Counsellor Lutterodt

Africaleading africa news icon

The new law, which ended a six-decade struggle for the disparity in women’s rights, is a welcome dev

New law in Sierra Leone grants women the eligibility to own land and be appointed as Paramount Chiefs Ben Ebuka July 05, 2023

Opinionsleading opinion icon

The writer of the article

Kennedy Agyapong is an unpresidential material while Dr. Bawumia and Alan Cash are tainted presidential materials