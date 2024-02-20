50% of my appointees will be youth – Alan Kyerematen

Politics of Tuesday, 20 February 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

The founder and leader of Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen has said 50 percent of his appointees would be the youth if he is elected president in the December 7 elections.



Alan Kyerematen stated that ensuring youth representation in leadership positions will harness fresh perspectives and foster innovation.



He aims to create opportunities for mentorship and entrepreneurship to empower the next generation of Ghanaian leaders.



Sharing his experience as a young person who took up a leadership position, he recalled in a Facebook post: “At the age of 22, I became a manager of UAC, now Unilever Ghana Limited, marking the start of a journey that shaped my vision for Ghana's future. Rising swiftly through the ranks, I learned the value of determination and innovation.”



He indicated that his experience in both corporate and public spheres taught him the importance of inclusive governance and ensuring youth representation in leadership positions.



“We can harness fresh perspectives and foster innovation”, he said.



The former Minister for Trade and Industry shared that it is not just about representation but he aims to create opportunities for mentorship and entrepreneurship to empower the next generation of Ghanaian leaders, just as he did with Empretec and Enterprise Africa.



He added he is committed to championing the youth of Ghana and “together, we can build a future where every Ghanaian has the opportunity to thrive.”



With the support of Ghanaians, Alan Kyerematen stressed his readiness to lead the country into a new era of prosperity and progress.