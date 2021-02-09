General News of Tuesday, 9 February 2021

5 years, zero justice - Wife of former Abuakwa North MP speaks

Wife of the slain Abuakwa North MP, JB Danquah Adu, Ivy Heward-Mils, has lamented over the delay in justice for her late husband, 5 years after his gruesome murder.



Today marks exactly 5 years since a then incumbent MP, JB Danquah Adu was murdered in his residence at Shiashie, a suburb of Accra, on February 9, 2016.



The 50-year-old MP for Abuakwa North MP was reportedly stabbed multiple times during the attack at about 1:45 am.



It is believed the killers used a ladder to help them scale the wall and get into the house. The walls of the house have electrical razor wires.



There were bloodstains on the walls and footprints, which are believed to be those of the attackers, in the backyard.



A few days later after his murder, a suspect, by name Daniel Asiedu was arrested with one Vincent Bosso.



Both suspects were charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, while Asiedu was charged separately with murder and robbery.



The two pleaded not guilty to the offences.



They have since been appearing before the Accra high court.



Reacting to these developments and to mark 5 years of his death, the late MPs wife shared a picture of her late husband with the caption “five years, zero justice.”



