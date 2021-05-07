‘5 years is enough for any honest leader to fix Ghana’ – Journalist tells Akufo-Addo

General News of Friday, 7 May 2021

Source: myxyzonline.com

Host of Class FM’s Breakfast Show and convener for the #FixGhanaNow, Kofi Oppong Asamoah has hit hard at President Nana Akufo-Addo, saying Ghana’s are losing trust in his capabilities to fix the mess in the country five years on after he was voted for to steer the affairs of the country.



He indicated Ghanaians voted against former president John Mahama in the 2016 elections because Akufo-Addo’s promises were breathtaking and gave Ghanaians hope of seeing a different Ghana where systems were going to work for the benefit of the average Ghanaians until his four-year mandate ended without results.



Speaking on XYZ Tonight on TV XYZ about the recent social media campaign he had started in April to get the Government to work in the interest of Ghanaians, Oppong Asamoah was quick to add that ever since the New patriotic Party (NPP) took over in 2017, Akufo-Addo has not shown commitment to fulfilling his promises.



