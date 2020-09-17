General News of Thursday, 17 September 2020

5 universities not recognised by Ghana’s Accreditation Board

Executive Secretary of the National Accreditation Board, Dr Kingsley Nyarko

The National Accreditation Board (NAB), in charge of regulating, supervising, and accrediting tertiary institutions in Ghana has re-echoed its stance with regards to the operations of some universities in the country.



According to the Board, the tertiary institutions in question have either not gone through the full accreditation process in order to commence operations or have not met the necessary requirements.



The Board insists that some of the institutions are still in the process of awarding qualifications, honorary degrees, and titles to some prominent Ghanaians.



A report filed by Graphic Online indicated that the Accreditation Board has on several occasions issued public notices to caution Ghanaians from patronizing the services of such institutions.



One of such notices was published on August 24, 2020, in the Daily Graphic.



A notice signed by the Executive Secretary of the Board, Dr. Kingsley Nyarko named the following institutions as unaccredited and unrecognized; Swiss Management Centre (SMC) University, Institute of Professional and Executive Development (IPED), Cambridge International College (CIC), CASS European Institute of Management Studies and M-GIBES College of Business and Management.



The NAB has also explained that it had ceased to recognise the qualifications awarded by the institutions because of their “failure to comply with some directives by NAB.”





