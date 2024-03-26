5 stolen laptops don’t have any election info – EC

General News of Tuesday, 26 March 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana says the five stolen laptops from the headquarters do not contain any electoral information.



According to the Director of Electoral Services at the EC, Dr Serebour Quaicoe,

the five (5) laptops stolen are separate from the BVDs and do not possess the capability to affect the integrity or outcome of elections.



“The laptops after usage by the EC goes to the end of life mode, which deletes every electoral material from the machine and therefore cannot be used to manipulate voter registration or elections “ he revealed this in an interview with Daakyehene Ofosu Agyeman on Adinkra Radio New York.



Dr Quaicoe confirmed that indeed five laptops were stolen from its stores, and debunked reports purporting that some biometric verification devices (BVR) had been stolen.



“The BVDs were designed with sophisticated security features such that without the proper activation and official use within the electoral framework, the devices were inoperative,“ he added.



He disclosed further that the EC detected the theft and reported it to National Security to investigate.



“At least I know 5 people have been picked by the National Security Agency and if found guilty will be prosecuted,“ he said.