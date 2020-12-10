General News of Thursday, 10 December 2020

Source: Ghanaian Times

5 shot dead, 15 others injured in electoral violence

Director of Police Public Affairs, Superintendent of Police Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman

Five people were shot dead and 15 others suffered injuries in violence nationwide during the December 7 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.



The incidents, which were recorded between December 7 and 9, 2020, occurred in Central, Greater Accra, Bono East, and Northern regions.



The Director of the Police Public Affairs, Superintendent of Police (Supt)Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman, who disclosed these in a statement, released to Ghanaian Times, in Accra, yesterday, said that the cases were under investigations.



She said the Joint Operation Centre of the National Security Taskforce has recorded 61 electoral and post-electoral incidents, adding that 21 of the incidents were electoral violence of which six involved gunshots, resulting in the death of five people.



Supt Abayie-Buckman stated that gunshots occurred in Awutu Senya East constituency, in which two were injured from shooting incident by civilians on December 7,2020.



“In the Greater Accra Region, Odododiodoo constituency, two died, and six were injured from shooting by civilians during post-election violence on December 7,2020.’, she said.



Supt Abayie-Buckman stated that in Techiman South Constituency in the Bono East region, two people died and four others sustained injuries from shooting by security personnel at the collation centre during post-election on December 8,2020, when some civilians attempted to disarm security personnel on duty.



She said in Savelugu constituency in the Northern Region, a shooting incident by civilians at the police station when people besieged the station during post-election period on December 8,2020.



“In the Northern region, Savelugu constituency, one died and three injured from a shooting incident by civilians in the community during post-election period on December 8,2020,” Supt Abayie-Buckman added.



She said other cases such as possession of firearms, mob attacks, tampering with ballot papers, illegal voting by Electoral Commission official, possession of offensive weapons, impersonation, assault and destruction of ballot boxes and attempting double voting, among others were under investigations.



Touching on general security, Supt Abayie-Buckman said more security personnel have been deployed to the communities.



She stated that the police have put in place strategies to avert any situation after the declaration of electoral results, to ensure lives and properties are saved.



Supt Abayie-Buckman appealed to supporters of the various political parties to celebrate their victories in moderation, and to settle electoral disputes at the courts.



She cautioned against circulation of fake news, stating that such acts were criminal.



Supt Abayie-Buckman called for collaboration between the public and the police to ensure security in the country.

