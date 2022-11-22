5 rearrested after attempting to break out from police cells at Awutu Bereku

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 22 November 2022

Five suspects made up of three Nigerian nationals and 2 Ghanaians have been re-arrested after attempting to escape police custody.



The escapees were in detention following their arrest for various offences such as stealing mobile phones, and air-conditioners among others.



According to a Dailyguidenetwork.com report, the suspects made their move on Monday, November 21, 2022, at about 1 am with the help of a chisel and a hammer.



Their attempt was in a bid to evade court arraignment within the week.



The suspects succeeded in breaking the iron bars of the cell but saw their efforts thwarted by the officers on duty who became alarmed by the unusual noise emanating from the cells.



The Awutu Bereku Police Command has since rounded up the suspects and transferred them to a different police station for safekeeping pending their trial.



