5 million Ghanaians affected by kidney diseases - Korle-Bu CEO

The Chief Executive Officer of Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah, has raised concerns about the alarming rise in kidney-related illnesses in Ghana, revealing that a staggering 17% of the Ghanaian population is grappling with kidney issues.



Dr. Ampomah disclosed during an exclusive interview on Citi TV that their patient registry indicated around 700 kidney patients in need of consistent dialysis treatment.



He emphasized the critical significance of early diagnosis and lifestyle adjustments, asserting that these measures can significantly extend the lifespan of kidney patients."In the entire country, the last registry showed that there were approximately 700 patients who needed regular renal dialysis across the nation. Around 17% of the population faces kidney problems. This is a substantial figure.



"The average across the African continent is roughly 15%, but in Ghana, it's about 17%. So we have 5 million of our population dealing with some form of kidney challenge. However, if diagnosed early, most of them can manage through lifestyle modifications. Early diagnosis is crucial; hence, screening is vital," he highlighted.



Dr. Ampomah explained that kidneys were designed by nature with surplus capacity, allowing individuals to donate a kidney and still maintain good health.



He affirmed, "If you are a healthy person, half of one kidney is enough to meet your needs."



Addressing the adjustment in fees, he attributed it to fluctuations in the cedi rate and inflation, which have eroded the costs of consumables, compelling the hospital to operate at a deficit.



"At present, the prices were set a few years ago, with GH¢380 being the most affordable option compared to other facilities. Due to exchange rate fluctuations and inflation, the value of this has diminished, so we are not covering our costs for providing the service.



"Therefore, it was necessary for us to revise the prices to break even. This service is not for profit, but simply to cover our costs and sustain it," clarified the CEO of Korle-Bu.



Regarding the failure to submit the proposal to Parliament for approval, he criticized departmental staff for prematurely releasing the new fees without proper authorization, stating, "Unfortunately, this time, the departmental level prematurely released the figures to the public without my knowledge. It came as a surprise. We are still at GH¢380."



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



