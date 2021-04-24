5-member c'ttee set up to resolve La-Military land fight

General News of Saturday, 24 April 2021

Source: Class FM

The government has put together a five-member committee to resolve the festering land dispute between the people of La in the Greater Accra Region and the Ghana Armed Forces.



At a meeting held among the La traditional council, military high command and Ministry of Land and Natural resources on Friday, 23 April 2021 over the matter, following recent disturbances between the youth of La and some soldiers, which resulted in the army men brutalizing some indigenes and journalists, it was decided that the committee be formed to put finality to the issue.



The committee, which has representatives of all the parties concerned, is expected to complete its work in two weeks and present a report by Friday, 7 May 2021.



In a statement, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources said sector minister Samuel Abu Jinapor is hopeful the committee “will help bring finality to this age-old matter and ensure peaceful co-existence between the Ghana Armed Forces and the people of La.”



The members are:



1. Chairman – Benito Owusu-Bio (Deputy Minister-Designate, Lands and Natural Resources Ministry)



2. Representative of the Ghana Armed Forces – Brig. Gen. Benjamin Amoah-Boakye



3. Representative of the La Traditional Council – Mr. Lawrence Sacketey



4. Representative of the Lands Commission – Ms. Mabel Yemidi



5. Representative of the Ministry of Lands & Natural Resources – Mr. James Dadson (Member/Secretary)