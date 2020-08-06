Regional News of Thursday, 6 August 2020

Source: Bryan Acheampong Foundation

5 mechanised boreholes launched by Bryan Acheampong Foundation

The initative is to promote good hygienic conditions in the wake of COVID-19.

The Bryan Acheampong Foundation (BAF) commissioned 5 Mechanised boreholes in 5 communities namely; Dwerebease, Bokuruwa, Abetifi, Pepease, and Nkwatia in the Kwahu East District of the Eastern.



The short ceremony took place in Dwerebease on August 5th, 2020 in the presence of Chief of Dwerebease Nana Danso Paul Agyei, the Director of Development Mr. Frank Armoo, DCE Hon. Isaac Agyapong and the people of Dwerebease.



This initiative by the Foundation will provide clean drinking water, promote good hygienic conditions and support the government in providing water in the wake of COVID-19.



The beneficiary communities were advised to take good care of the facilities through continuous maintenance and cleaning of the environment.



BAF has various programs aimed at transforming the lives of the communities, such program recently launched is Bryan Acheampong Foundation Educational Scholarship Scheme aimed at support brilliant but financially constrained undergrads, beneficiaries, if granted with the scholarship, will have a FULL scholarship by the foundation.







