5 major highlights of what has happened with Bugri Naabu in the last 24 hours

In less than 24 hours, the former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bugri Naabu, has been in the news over two major things: his interview with Oyerepa TV, and the involvement of the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) in something linked to some two staff members of his office.



The interview with Kwesi Parker-Wilson, which was the first the NPP stalwart had granted the media, was on the back of a leaked audio tape in which some two police officials were heard plotting the removal of the Inspector General of Police with another man identified as Bugri Naabu.



Although he did not outrightly admit to being the one behind one of the voices in the audio, the leading member of the NPP made some big revelations.



NIB arrests two staff of Bugri Naabu:



In the interview, the former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) disclosed that two of his staff members had been arrested by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).



He told the journalist that his personal assistant, and his receptionist, had been confirmed to have been picked up by the intelligence bureau, in the company of uniformed police personnel.



“Well, this morning, they took the lead that they were going to work; my personal aide, SK, and then my receptionist, also called Akua, left that they were going to work. And then, I came to the office and I didn’t see them and then I started calling because I started getting that maybe they were in an accident.



“Now, I’ve just been informed that they are both now at the BNI office at Kawukudi Junction. And that they were picked when they were about to come to work at the gate by the BNI people and I learned they came with a white car with well-armed police people and pushed them in and took them away,” he told the journalist.



‘Who is IGP for me to be his boy? Don't get me angry’ - Bugri Naabu booms:



In the same interview, having been pushed a number of times to respond to the leaked audio in which he had been linked to, Bugri Naabu refuted claims of having personal links with the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.



He expressed his frustration with people referring to him as the IGP's "boy," stating that such claims make him angry and makes him feel disrespected.



He emphasized that the IGP is not someone who merits the status of being referred to as his "boy," highlighting his own authority and standing in society.



"Who is IGP that I can be his boy? Please don't get me angry," he stated, when told by the journalist that the claim was making the rounds in town, he hit back: "but do you believe that, you yourself, how many times haven't I called you to give you news? Do I look like IGP's boy? IGP cannot call me his father, but he can call me his Nana (chief); that is who I am."



Furthermore, Bugri Naabu stated his willingness to cooperate with any investigation that may arise regarding the leaked audio and its implications.



"I am a Ghanaian, and so I am not above anything; if I have committed an offense, the offense will chop me," Bugri Naabu added.



Pursuing case at NIB with his lawyers:



The NPP stalwart also said that he had made plans to go with his lawyers to the NIB office to go and find out what was happening in respect of his two staff members.



He explained that he did not understand why such an action would be taken by the intelligence bureau without informing him.







Although he had indicated from the start of the interview that he was not going to comment on the leaked audio, Kwesi Parker-Wilson was able to eventually get Bugri Naabu to say something.



He admitted that his voice was among those in the secret recording.



He also conceded to being present during the incident and having been captured on the tape, despite initially stressing that he was not going to confirm or deny his voice.



“I am telling you that if they have sense even some of my telephone calls are in the recording. Do you think that if I am recording, I will let my personal matter come inside the tape? I am asking you. I don’t know anything about any recording, if I know I don’t want to talk about it now. At the appropriate time we will talk about all this rubbish they are talking about,” he stated when asked if he had personally recorded the tape.



NIB grills Bugri Naabu, COP Mensah, two others – Report:



Later, assaseradio.com reported that Bugri Naabu was also questioned by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) for his role in the leaked tape in which some voices were heard making plans on ousting the Inspector General of Police, COP Dr George Akuffo Dampare, from office.



Naabu was one of four persons who had sessions with NIB operatives, the pro-government portal in a report.



The report added that the NIB had had sessions with the personal assistant of the former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Northern Region Chairman, Bugri Naabu, whose name is given simply as S.K., as well as the receptionist at his office, Akua.



Bugri Naabu himself also appeared before the NIB officials until 4 p.m., on Thursday, July 20, 2023, to answer questions as part of the investigations, the report added.



Commissioner of Police (COP) Alex Mensah, who is alleged to be at the center of the anti-Dampare plot was interrogated after Naabu, GhanaWeb sources have confirmed.



As of the time of going to press, this is the latest update on the matter as GhanaWeb had evidence on. Any further updates will be published in separate stories.



