5 interesting scenes worth reliving from #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest

General News of Wednesday, 27 September 2023

A grassroots movement known as Democracy Hub took to the streets of Accra for three consecutive days to protest, demanding government accountability and fight against corruption.



These demonstrations, which gained widespread attention on social media, particularly Twitter, under the hashtag #OccupyJulorbiHouse, witnessed the participation of musicians, celebrities, and influencers, all united in their quest for transparency and change.



Prominent figures seen at the protests included Stonebwoy, Cina Soul, Kwaw Kese, Bridget Otoo, Efia Odo, Pappy Kojo, among others.



The demonstrations served as a platform for citizens to voice their concerns and seek answers from the government regarding resource allocation and governance.



Here are five remarkable moments from the protests that have left an indelible mark on the collective memory of Ghanaians:



1. Police saluting civilians for favor:



During the demonstrations, a surprising scene unfolded as a police officer was captured saluting civilians, including popular musician Pappy Kojo, in a bid to gain favor with the protesters.



The law enforcer made the personnel gestures just to ensure the peaceful flow of human traffic.





A policeman sitting on the ground of the street and pleading with the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protesters to allow motorists to pass through.



What a time to be alive!

