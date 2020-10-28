Regional News of Wednesday, 28 October 2020

5 injured in Gomoa Assin accident

Five passengers sustained serious injuries while ten others sustained minor injuries in an accident at Gomoa Assin, near Apam Junction on the main Central Regional Highway on Wednesday dawn.



The injured have therefore been sent to Apam Government Hospital for treatment while the minor ones have been treated and discharged.



The driver of Toyota mini bus with registration number GN 8465-11 was heading to Enche in the Western Region from Accra when the accident occurred between 2 am and 3 am on Wednesday at Gomoa Assi.



Apam based local reporter, Asonaba Nana Prince who was at the scene of the accident told Onua FM’s Yen Sempa that the driver of the 15-seater minibus was crossed by an unknown animal in that odd hour of Wednesday. He explained that the driver reportedly wanted to save the lives of the animal and therefore swerved it, hitting a big tree on the shoulders of the road.



Asonaba said the tree uprooted and subsequently smashed the glasses of the vehicle, injuring the five seriously and others with minor injuries.



Police from Apam was at the scene to clear the debris.





