You are here: HomeNews2022 10 21Article 1647491

Regional News of Friday, 21 October 2022

Disclaimer

Source: angelonline.com.gh

5 injured as birthday party turns chaotic

« Prev

Next »

Comments (15)

Listen to Article

The fight broke out while they were distributing food and drinks at the party The fight broke out while they were distributing food and drinks at the party

About five Nigerians have been injured during a knife fight at a birthday celebration at a ghetto in Buduburam known as ‘Gab’ in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

According to Angel News’ Opanyin Darko, the birthday celebrant invited his friends in Kasoa and some from Accra. Those from Accra also came with ‘another group of friends’.

Narrating the incident on Angel Orgasm News, he said that the fight broke out while they were distributing food and drinks at the party.

However, one of the guests from Accra was infuriated which led to the fighting.

Information gathered suggests that the birthday celebrant was a Nigerian and all the five victims are also his Nigerian friends.

The five victims sustained deep cuts on various body parts including the thighs, legs, and neck.

The Asafohene of Gomoa Buduburam, Nana Adolf, who doubles as the Central Regional Street King, disclosed that but for his timely intervention and those of others, the situation could have been worse.

He said the victims have been sent to the St Gregory Hospital for treatment.

No arrest has been effected so far but the police say they are looking into it.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has 15 comment(s), give your comment

Sportsleading sports icon

Bayer Leverkusen winger, Callum Hudson Odoi

Otto Addo names Hudson-Odoi, Schlupp, Salis in his 55-man World Cup provisional list - Report

Businessleading business icon

A forex bureau

If you need dollars, come to us – Forex Bureaus to Ghanaians

Entertainmentleading entertainment icon

Nana Aba and Ken Ofori-Atta

Nana Aba tells 'incompetent' Ofori-Atta to resign

Africaleading africa news icon

Muammar Gaddafi

October 20 marks 11 years since NATO-backed rebels killed Muammar Gaddafi

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong and William Ruto

From streets to the presidency, the tale of William Ruto and Kennedy Agyapong