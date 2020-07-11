General News of Saturday, 11 July 2020

5 immigration officers interdicted for illegally helping foreigners to enter Ghana

Five officers of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) have been interdicted for illegally aiding foreign nationals to enter into Ghana.



They have been identified as Asst. Inspector Isaac Ahiafor Agbeyenyega, Asst. Inspector Sarah Adubea, ICO Jennifer Owusu Ansah, ICO Juliana Anning, and R.O Joyce Nketia.



The officers, who were station at the Aflao Sector Command in the Volta Region, allegedly helped the foreigners to enter the country through unapproved routes.



In a statement, the GIS said what the officers did constitutes an offence under Section 52(1) of the Ghana Immigration Act, 2000 (Act 573).



It further stated that their actions are in breach of President Akufo-Addo’s directives on border closure to curb cross border spread of Coronavirus.



They have, therefore, been asked to step aside with immediate effect for investigations to be carried out.



The statement added that the officer will be entitled to two-thirds of their salaries while on interdiction.

