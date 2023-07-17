5 grabbed over murder at Pokuase

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 17 July 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Five (5) persons are in the grips of the Police for their roles in the murder of an unidentified person believed to be in his mid-30s, MyNewsGh.com reports



The motive behind the act is not immediately known, but the suspects who confessed to committing the crime on Sunday, July 16, 2023, were arrested at different locations.



Police reveal that the lifeless body of the deceased, fair in complexion, wearing multi-coloured boxer shorts and a black T-shirt in a supine position was discovered along Pokuase-Ablekuma road in the Greater Accra Region with multiple cutlass wounds.



Police investigators revealed that they also found traces of blood on the back of a certain house about 200 metres away from the body; an indication that the deceased might have been killed there and the body dragged and dumped at the spot it was discovered.



An occupant of that house where the traces of blood was discovered revealed that he had seen one Rastaman and others pursuing the deceased.



He subsequently led the Police to the Rastaman who identified himself as Kwadjo Gakppda who was arrested in an uncompleted building together with suspects Isaac Siaw and Amelikpo Emmanuel.

When suspect Kwadjo was interrogated, he mentioned suspect Mahama Abdul Rahim as his accomplice.



Suspect Mahama Abdul Rahim who lives in a metal container, was arrested and the cutlass used in committing the crime was retrieved.



He also named one Samuel Naa Twum as the one who collected the cutlass from him and inflicted injuries on the deceased leading to his death.