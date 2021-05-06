5 feared dead in a road crash at Tema

General News of Thursday, 6 May 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Five people are feared dead following an incident involving a Sprinter bus with registration number GR 6117-20 on the Accra-Tema motorway.



According to an eyewitness, the accident occurred at about 6:30 am Thursday after the tyre of the bus burst around the weighing bridge.



According to the eye witness, the car somersaulted in the process.



Others have also claimed that the driver was overspeeding and failed to heed the warnings of his passengers to slow down.



Meanwhile, 15 others have sustained serious injuries.