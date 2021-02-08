General News of Monday, 8 February 2021

5 KOTECH students test positive for coronavirus

Five boarding students at the Koforidua Technical Institute (KOTECH) have tested positive for the deadly coronavirus.



Ghanaweb's enquires from a source in the school indicates that the infected students are currently being quarantined in an isolation centre on the campus.



According to the source, who pleaded anonymity, contact tracing is vigorously being embarked upon to test all who came into contact with the five cases on campus and outside the campus.



The source said that after a week of school reopening, 25 of the students complained of being ill and the school nurse checked their vitals.



The source said the results indicated the five students involving four girls and one boy had high temperatures.



"Periodic checking showed a continuous rise in the students' temperature. The only male among the five suddenly became very sick and took exeat to go home.



"The four female students have been quarantined and receiving treatment on campus," the source added.



Ghanaweb has also gathered that a number of the Senior High Schools in the Eastern Region have recorded positive Covid-19 cases but are strongly ensuring that no information about it gets to the public.