Politics of Thursday, 3 September 2020

5 Ghanaian politicians who have been physically assaulted over the years

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Gabby Otchere-Darko and Sam George have been assaulted at least once

Democratic practices in Ghana have suffered years of consistent pockets of violence and various forms of discrepancies, particularly in the dispensation of electoral politics.



Not too long ago at least one person was killed during the compilation of the Electoral Commission’s (EC) voters registration exercise, a process which forms key part in the upcoming December polls.



Politicians, who in most cases are alleged to be the masterminds of such violence are also not left out of the heat. The unlucky ones are either beaten or subjected to cruel acts.



On the back of recent attacks on a member of parliament in Odododiodio constituency, GhanaWeb brings its readers listicles of some politicians who have either been beaten or faced the wrath of electorates over the years.



1. Founder of Danquah Institute, Gabby Asare Otchere Darko



Gabby Asare Otchere Darko is a nephew to the sitting president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. He has been humorously named the ‘de facto Prime Minister’ for the close ties he shares with not just the president but other powerful personalities of the land.



Gabby summarized his entire experiences with angry electorates as “Gabby abre”, which literally translates as Gabby is tired.



One of the incidents which is probably etched in his memory happened in Talensi, where he claimed he was shot at “by drive-pass gang in pickup.”



This happened at a time where there were sporadic clashes between member of the NPP and NDC during a by-election in the area.



Again in 2015, Gabby Asare Otchere Darko was beaten with baton and horse whips by the police at the Let My Vote Count Alliance demonstration in Accra. “One (security officer) came from nowhere to beat me up,” Otchere-Darko told a reporter of Joy FM.



Gabby’s woes did not end there, in 2017, even outside the shores of the country, some irate Ghanaians managed to abuse him. A group of protesting Ghanaians in New York heckled and hurled insults at Gabby as he walked the streets of New York. To add insult to injury, Mr Otchere-Darko was filmed in the process.