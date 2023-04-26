5.8-kilometre Borteyman-Motorway Road project 70% complete

Regional News of Wednesday, 26 April 2023

Source: Richard Aniagyei, ISD, Contributor

The 5.8-kilometre Borteyman-Motorway Road project is about 70% complete, with asphalt overlay expected to start in earnest this month.



The project which is aimed at improving road connectivity and access to the Borteyman Sports Complex, where the 13th All Africa Games will be held next year commenced officially in August 2022 and is expected to be completed at the end of this year.



The project which is being executed by Oswal Investments Limited when completed is expected to reduce travel time and improve road safety around the Ashale Botwe, School Junction, Nmai Dzorn, and Borteyman to the motorway.



The Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr Kwasi Amoako-Attah who inspected the progress of work at the site with Heads of the Agencies, and Directors of the Ministry last Wednesday inspected the progress of work on the School Junction-Borteyman- Motorway Road Project expressed satisfaction with the quality of the work done by the contractor.



He expressed excitement with the speed at which the contractor is working without compromising on quality.



“The period of construction is 18 months. However, this job has been done ahead of schedule, within 12 months, and is cumulatively 70% complete’’.



The Director of the Department of Urban Roads, Ing. James Amoo-Gottfreid also shared in the sector Minister’s joy saying “The work is on course, the contractor is ahead of schedule, and we are satisfied with the quality and progress of the work done so far.



“We believe that most of the work would have been done by the end of this year unless some unexpected events happen.”



The general scope of the project includes the construction of a 5.8km dual-lane main carriageway (4×3.66m lanes) with asphaltic concrete pavement surface, an additional 5.8km single service lane with 2×6m lanes with asphaltic concrete pavement surface, and the construction of walkways and cycling lanes on both sides of the road



Others include the provision and installation of 2no traffic signals at West Trasacco and Stadium Junctions, the provision of streetlights on the entire stretch of the road, construction of 8no lay-byes along the route to support public transport as well as other related works such as drainage, road signs, and markings, crash barriers, and public transport facilities have been incorporated as required.