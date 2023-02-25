4th edition of School Sanitation Solution Challenge launched in Accra

Regional News of Saturday, 25 February 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

World Vision Ghana, in collaboration with the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources (MSWR), GAMA-SWP, Zoomlion Foundation, and Kings Hall Media, have launched the 2023 edition of the School Sanitation Solutions (Triple S), Challenge in Accra.



The Schools Sanitation Solution Challenge, dubbed “Triple S” encourages students to write an open letter to identify a major sanitation problem in their schools or communities and how it can be addressed.



Among others, students who enter the competition are expected to describe how the problem of sanitation is adversely affecting teaching and learning and discuss proposals for addressing it in a sustainable manner.



The 2023 edition of the Triple S which fourth in the series, is open to all students in the country from primary four (4) up to Junior High School 2.



The contest, which is expected to run from March to September 2023, would have 10 participants shortlisted from two Master-class encounters (Northern and Southern belts) to compete in the finals, which will be held at the National Theater in Accra.



Addressing the gathering at the launch, held at the Alisa Hotel, North Ridge, Accra, on Thursday, February 23, 2033, the WASH Technical Coordinator, World Vision Ghana, Mr. Yaw Atta Arhin, explained that the overall objective of the initiative is to unearth knowledge and solution-oriented ideas from children to solve Ghana’s sanitation challenges through competition.



“Specifically, the challenge seeks to influence children to become sanitation conscious and agents of change while supporting them to co-create sustainable sanitation solutions and advocate the removal of barriers and increased access to improved sanitation in basic schools and communities,” he reiterated.



The overall winner according to Mr. Arhin, would be unveiled as a “Child Sanitation Ambassador” and supported to spearhead sanitation development projects.



The Programmes Manager at the MSWR, Madam Esi Boni-Morkla who represented the minister at the launch, urged children to develop an interest in promoting good sanitation practices, saying: “When children understand issues of sanitation, Ghana will get its sanitation right.”