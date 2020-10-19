Politics of Monday, 19 October 2020

Source: GH Base

‘4More 4Nana’ means 4 more years of debt for Ghana - Mahama jabs Nana Akufo Addo

John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of NDC

The leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has poked fun at the popular slogan of the ruling government (4More 4Nana) in the build-up to the December Presidential and parliamentary elections.



He said the slogan is merely designed to add more debts and weaken the economy since that has become the hallmark of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) since they came into power.



“They have done nothing with the money, yet they are asking for four more. Is it four more to add more debts to the already existing debts” Mr. Mahama, delivering a speech at a Town Hall meeting at Cape Coast in the Central Region, recounted how his government utilized the national revenue?



He stated that his government incurred a debt of GH¢56 billion but President Akufo-Addo, in his first term, has recorded a whopping 140 billion debt stock.



“What has he used the 140 billion his government has borrowed for?” the NDC flagbearer quizzed

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.