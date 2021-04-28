494 illegal Nigerian immigrants picked up in Bolga

General News of Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Source: Daily Mail

At least about 494 illegal immigrants have been arrested in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region, the police have announced.



Out of the number, 494 are Nigerians including six females and 13 Burkinabes who entered Ghana since April 2020 through unapproved routes in northern Ghana, the police said in a statement.



They were arrested in a joint police, Ghana Immigration Service and National Security operation on 25 April.



“The operation, leading to the arrest, was mounted as a result of concerns raised by residents of the Upper East Region on the influx of foreign nationals who engaged in criminal activities and other fraud-related crimes (scams) such as Q’Net in the area.



“The illegal immigrants have been processed for repatriation. Meanwhile, profiles of the Nigerians among them are being shared with security counterparts in the Republic of Nigeria, to ascertain whether they were part of the announced jailed breakers.



“The Police Administration cautions the Public especially Landlords against accommodating persons whose identities and residential legal statues are unknown. It further appeals to the public to give the Police information about suspected criminals and criminal activities to their attention,” the statement added.



