49% of children aged 6–59 months anaemic – GSS

General News of Friday, 26 January 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

The 2022 Ghana Demographic and Health Survey (GDHS) report on maternal and child health by Ghana Statistical Services has revealed that 49 percent of children aged 6 to 59 months are anemic, a decline from the 66 percent recorded in 2014.



Of the 49 percent, it said 28 percent are mildly anaemic, 20 percent moderately anemic, and one percent severely anemic.



The report noted that younger children in the age bracket had a higher percent of anaemia compared to older children. On a regional basis, anemia prevalence is highest in the Northern Region – at 69 percent.



Anemia is a condition marked by low levels of haemoglobin in the blood and is caused by iron deficiency and other nutritional deficiencies, malaria, infection with hookworm or other helminths, chronic infections and genetic conditions such as sickle cell disease. It is regarded as a serious concern in children because it can impair cognitive development and is associated with long-term health problems. Severe anaemia can lead to increased mortality.



The 2022 GDHS also has it that 41 percent of women are anaemic, including 23 percent being mildly anemic, 17 percent being moderate, and 1 percent severe.



However, anemia is more common in pregnant women – 51 percent – than women who are not pregnant, 40 percent.



Anaemia in adults can cause fatigue, lethargy, reduced physical productivity and poor work performance. It is a major concern among pregnant women because it can lead to increased maternal mortality and poor birth outcomes.



Of the 4,522 children aged 6–59 months eligible for anaemia testing in the survey, 97 percent were tested while some 7,676 women – aged 15–49 – were also tested.



Nutrition status of children



The 2022 GDHS report identified a total of 5,046 children under age 5 eligible for height and weight measurement. Of this, the report found that 18 percent of children under age 5 are stunted, 6 percent wasted – an indication of acute malnutrition, 12 percent underweight, and 2 percent overweight.



Stunting is higher among children in rural areas – 20 percent – than urban areas, 15 percent. On a regional basis, stunting is highest in Northern Region (30 percent) and North East Region (29 percent) while it is lowest in the Eastern Region (10 percent).



Meanwhile, comparison of measurements from previous GDHS surveys shows that the prevalence of stunting has declined from 33 percent in 1993 to 18 percent in 2022.



Wasting, an indication of acute malnutrition, has also increased over time – declining from 14 percent in 1993 to 23 percent in 2022. There was also an improvement in underweight rate, which was 6 percent in 1993



Exclusive breastfeeding



The report found that 53 percent of children aged 6 to 59 months are exclusively breastfed, suggesting the need for policy interventions aimed at improving breastfeeding.



“Exclusive breastfeeding among children aged 0−5 months rose from 2 percent in 1988 to a peak of 63 percent in 2008, then declined to 52 percent in 2014 and increased slightly to 53 percent in 2022,” it indicated.



The report also raised concern about some 32 percent of children aged 6–23 months being fed a sweet beverage, with 33 percent consuming unhealthy foods.



Maternal health



On maternal health, the report shows that nearly all women aged 15 to 49 (98 percent) reported receiving antenatal care from a skilled provider for their most recent live birth or stillbirth in the two years preceding the survey.



Also, 88 percent of women had four or more antenatal visits for their most recent live birth or stillbirth and 92 percent of women took iron-containing supplements during their most recent pregnancy.



Delivery



On delivery, “86 percent of live births and/or stillbirths took place in a health facility and overall, 88 percent of live births and stillbirths were assisted by a skilled provider. This shows that the percentage of live births assisted by a skilled provider has increased over the past three decades, thus, from 41 percent in 1988 to 88 percent in 2022”, the report added.